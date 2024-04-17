Unbeaten junior middleweight Xander Zayas (18-0, 12 KOs) is poised to kick off Puerto Rican Day Parade weekend by facing former world champion Patrick Teixeira (34-4, 25 KOs) in a 10-round clash on ESPN Saturday, June 8 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. Zayas-Teixeira marks 19 years since Top Rank initiated its parade weekend tradition with Miguel Cotto against Muhammad Abdullaev.

In the 10-round featherweight co-feature, Bruce “Shu Shu” Carrington (11-0, 7 KOs) aims to extend his knockout streak against Jose Enrique Vivas (23-3, 12 KOs).

“This is a great New York City card featuring two young men, Xander Zayas and Bruce Carrington, who are poised to become two of the sport’s biggest stars,” said Top Rank Chairman Bob Arum. “Our Puerto Rican Day Parade weekend cards are always special, and I can’t wait for another raucous atmosphere.”

The ESPN+-streamed undercard will showcase a selection of some of the best rising talents from the East Coast.

Junior middleweight Jahi Tucker (10-1-1, 5 KOs), from Deer Park, New York, looks to respond following a string of setbacks in an eight-rounder versus Quincy LaVallais (17-4-1, 12 KOs).

U.S. Olympian Tiger Johnson (12-0, 6 KOs) will see action in an eight-rounder against once-beaten Tarik Zaina (13-1-1, 8 KOs).

Unbeaten welterweight Elijah Flores (8-0, 3 KOs) will lock horns against Derrick Whitley Jr. (7-4-1) in a six-rounder.

Junior lightweight prospect Ofacio Falcon (10-0, 6 KOs) heads to The Theater for a third time to take on Antonio Dunton El Jr. (5-2-2, 2 KOs) in a six-rounder.

Team USA heavyweight hopeful Ali Feliz (1-0, 1 KO) makes his second appearance in the paid ranks in a four-round tilt versus Lemir Isom-Riley (4-2, 2 KOs).

Nisa Rodriguez (1-0), a Golden Gloves champion and NYPD officer, will square off against Jordanne Garcia ( 4-3-3) in a four-round middleweight fight.

Rising flyweight Andy Dominguez (10-1, 6 KOs), who was born in Mexico and raised in The Bronx, will face Cristopher Rios (10-1, 7 KOs) in an eight-rounder.