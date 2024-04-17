Another big card on tap at the Cabaret du Casino in Montreal on June 6, topped by a clash between local middleweights Steven “Bang Bang” Butler (34-4-1, 28 KOs) and Patrice “Vicious” Volny (18-1, 12 KOs) for the WBC Francophone title on ESPN+.

In the co-feature, IBO super middleweight titleholder Osleys Iglesias (10-0, 9 KOs) will defend his belt against Evgeny Shvedenko (16-1-1, 7 KOs) in a scheduled 12-rounder. Also scheduled are Arthur Biyarslanov (14-0, 12 KOs), Leïla Beaudoin (11-1, 1 KO), Luis Santana (11-0, 5 KOs), and Jhon Orobio (7-0, 7 KOs) in separate bouts.