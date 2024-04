Weights from Commerce Casino Cain Sandoval 139.2 vs. Angel Rebollar 138.8

Daniel Barrera 114 vs. Hector Valdes Pena 112.2

Jaybrio Pe Benito 131 vs. Christian Lorenzo 130.4

Guadalupe Medina 104.4 vs. Sabrina Persona 104

Abel Mejia 131.6 vs. Rodney Mondala 131.4

Brook Sibrian 107.4 vs. Ashley Felix 106.4

Rodrigo Mosquera 132.6 vs. Ryan Mondala 128.6

Eliezer Silva 152.6 vs. Jonathan Moskowitz 153.4 Venue: Commerce Casino, Commerce, California

Promoter: 360 Promotions

