The undercard for the June 1 Beterbiev-Bivol clash in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, was announced at a press conference in London on Monday. The fights will feature five matches between boxers promoted by Matchroom (M) and boxers promoted by Queensberry (Q).

Deontay Wilder (M) vs. Zhilei Zhang (Q) – heavyweight

Filip Hrgovic (M) vs. Daniel Dubois (Q) – heavyweight

Craig Richards (M) vs. Willy Hutchinson (Q) – light heavyweight

Ammo Williams (M) vs. Hamzah Sheeraz (Q) – middleweight

Ray Ford (M) vs. Nick Ball (Q) – featherweight

* * *

Beterbiev and Bivol didn’t have much to say, but looked dead serious in their faceoff.