The undercard for the June 1 Beterbiev-Bivol clash in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, was announced at a press conference in London on Monday. The fights will feature five matches between boxers promoted by Matchroom (M) and boxers promoted by Queensberry (Q).
Deontay Wilder (M) vs. Zhilei Zhang (Q) – heavyweight
Filip Hrgovic (M) vs. Daniel Dubois (Q) – heavyweight
Craig Richards (M) vs. Willy Hutchinson (Q) – light heavyweight
Ammo Williams (M) vs. Hamzah Sheeraz (Q) – middleweight
Ray Ford (M) vs. Nick Ball (Q) – featherweight
* * *
Beterbiev and Bivol didn’t have much to say, but looked dead serious in their faceoff.
Great matchup. I think Zhang destroys Wilder so badly he retires. But I wouldn’t put money on it.
Wilder still capable of producing KO at any time. Zhang gets tired and gets sloppy and that can be detrimental when fighting someone like Wilder. Wilder didn’t look good in the last fight but he’s not to be written off as of yet. The man is still very dangerous. Zhang better keep his cardio and defense at top level for this fight. One mistake the fight can be over.
Style wise it seems like the perfect fight for Wilder. Just avoid Zhang’s power shots and try to land the straight right. Zhang also uses the “block punches with your face” defense, which isn’t great again the hardest power puncher in the division.
I think Wilder has a huge chance, he has trouble with movers in the ring (Fury, Parker, Ortiz) Zhang is a standing target for him, tailor made for that lethal right hand.
Wilder doesn’t have trouble movers per se, he has trouble when people put him on his back foot. Zhang can do that with his size and punching power. Zhang might be a harder puncher than Wilder. Plus he’s a southpaw. I think he stops Wilder by the 5th.
With that main event, this is a fun card. I’m thinking Hrgovic – Dubois might end up being for the IBF belt.
Dubois will quit
Yeah, after getting hit with the 3rd or 4th rabbit punch without a warning from the ref.
Hrgovic is deadly with his rabbit punch
@DaveF, yes, right from the beginning of his pro career, Hrgovic punches to the back of head when he gets the chance. A rabbit punch is much more dangerous than a low blow, but is not treated as such.
And his are intentional and directed at the base if the skull. Most punches that draw warnings are usually more to the side of the head or behind the ear while Hrgovic targets the soft, unprotected base of the skull which is extremely dangerous.
Thank you, Boxing Gods…….
I agree, good card as a whole.
Some good fights on paper for the undercard. Wilder may be looking to cash out against Zhang. Seems like the fight has left him. Ammo Williams vs Sheeraz is an interesting bout to determine a potential foe for Kazahk Style. Not high on Dubois or Hrgovic, quite honestly, but a decent scrap on paper, nonetheless.
What?!?! Cash out against Zhang? Not Joshua, or Usyk or anyone else? What money is Zhang bringing that Wilder couldn’t make fighting literally anyone else?
Zhang is 40 years old, has no stamina, no boxing skills really, he’s just a come forward puncher. It’s the perfect fight for Wilder.
Zhang can definitely win. He can KO Wilder or out work him regardless of his lack of stamina because Wilder is easily outworked by everyone that fights him.
What a card!!!
One thing about Wilder is certain, you could never count him out with that 1 punch KO power!! If he does lose and lose badly, I hope he calls it a day!! What a run that young man has had. Started boxing very late, wins Bronze and goes on to become Heavyweight champion of the world!!! And made a ton of money in the process. Nothing to be ashamed of!!!!
You are correct. When Wilder is on his A-game, he can be very dangerous with that right cross. Wilder’s poor performance made Parker look really good in their matchup. Yet, Zhang handled Parker very well early in their fight till he ran out of gas. The world will be watching Wilder this time to see if he is even capable of being on his A-game in this fight. I personally feel Wilder knows the gig is up for sure if he can’t produce a decent performance this current time. Zhang needs to charge of the fight from the start of the bell. Why? Zhang’s advancing age does him no favors as the fight goes in the late rounds. Zhang needs to time Wilder coming in or work off the jab to set up a nice powerful cross to shift the fight in his favor.
Wilder is just as old as Zhang. He’s 38 or 39 years old himself and has been very inactive the last few years.
Man what an amazing card. So glad the Saudi’s are making the biggest and best fights out there.
Wilder has not been the dangerous Wilder as his record shows, for some time now already. Zhang wins this fight by ko and Wilder retires. But, saying that, and being a Wilder fan following him from the Olympics already, maybe, maybe he has his firepower back for one last explosive show.
Why does Wilder have to retire if he loses?
He’s almost 39 years old and has nowhere to if he loses for the 4th time in last 5 fights.
Wilder seems to be past his best days.
Zhang and Bivol
Another great Card
I believe Wilder has still got it. I will never forget his heart in the fury trilogy. Wilder has that south paw killer in his right hand. I will go out on the limb and say, we see a wilder knockout.
This is it for him though, Killa. Zhang isn’t going to do anything special, he’s going to stand right there and give Wilder ample opportunities to hit him (and I wouldn’t be surprised if Zhang came in at 300lbs). Either Wilder gets the win or, at least imo, he’s no longer a top heavyweight…. though I’m still curious as all hell how Wilder might do at cruiserweight.
Lucie, I know, I do hear ya. You said it best, stands in front of him. Remember fury came in heavy against him, but fury has footwork. Zhang does not, so that is my rationale for Wilder to get the KO. Then again, I picked wilder over Parker, man did I have egg on my face.
It was on my face as well. I figured he’d catch Parker EVENTUALLY.
Beterbiev vs Bivol is the biggest of all fights in 2024 in my opinion. But what an evening it could be. Several highly interesting and exciting fights. Looking forward to this.
Funny world, boxing. I remember Wilder and his manager used to say some horrible things about Hearn, now they are pals. Money can do some amazing things, makes friends enemies, and enemies friends. Even Hearn and Warren are pally. But it’s all for the good, if they can keep putting on cards like this.
With both men having something to prove after their last outings, this could be a banger!
I dont like this matchup for either guy at this point in their careers.
Hopefully the loser will retire.
But what if it’s a cracking fight in which both perform well?
Wow, credit to Wilder for not taking an easy fight.
Wilder has no endurance
Zhang tko late rounds
Zhang has no endurance either. If this doesn’t end early, it might be a snooze fest after 5 rounds.
Wilder’s defense is rubbish, and Zhang’s straight left will find early KO glory. After he gets KO’d, Wilder will have to perform some deep thinking about his boxing career.
A tremendous card. This is so good for boxing. Long may it last.