April 15, 2024
Boxing News

Special Fury-Usyk WBC belt

Photo: Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman unveiled the special WBC belt that will be presented to the May 18 winner of the undisputed heavyweight title showdown between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk.

Wilder-Zhang is Beterbiev-Bivol co-feature
Niagara Falls main event set

  • WBC will do anything in order to get more money from fighters just so they can have a “special” belt.

    • You don’t have to pay for it
      You have to be a great boxer and fight another great boxer to deserve it

  • The estate of the late, great world champion Graciano Rocchigianni deserves a special belt. Rocky sued the WBC for $30million and won, nearly bankrupting & putting the corrupt organization out of business! Jose Sulaiman, the Lebanese businessman who ran the WBC out of boxing stronghold Mexico, really did Rocky dirty!

    • >