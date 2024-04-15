WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman unveiled the special WBC belt that will be presented to the May 18 winner of the undisputed heavyweight title showdown between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk.
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
– Another “special” belt.
– Ain’t that special……..
Yea another special belt for another special fight
I’ve seen one or two of those belts that were nice… this is not one of them.
I think that the WBC needs to get belted out.
WBC will do anything in order to get more money from fighters just so they can have a “special” belt.
Spot on comment. Well said.
It’s the opposite … the fighters make more money after they become a great fighters then wbc rewards them
It’s the we’re gonna take your money belt.
Why does Fightnews even have any connection with the sanctioning bodies in the first place?
Because figtnews know the wbc is the best boxing organization of the world
This guy have Belt factory?
Another Mickey Mouse special belt, I wonder how much Rick Harrison would pay for it
You don’t have to pay for it
You have to be a great boxer and fight another great boxer to deserve it
Looks like it came from a cracker jack box not impressed
Who cares about ‘special belts’ other than these cretins, the WBC.
The estate of the late, great world champion Graciano Rocchigianni deserves a special belt. Rocky sued the WBC for $30million and won, nearly bankrupting & putting the corrupt organization out of business! Jose Sulaiman, the Lebanese businessman who ran the WBC out of boxing stronghold Mexico, really did Rocky dirty!
I want to believe it is free to the winner, but my analytical mind and the WBC says no.