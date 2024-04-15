April 15, 2024
Niagara Falls main event set

The main event for the May 10 Seneca Fight Night (SFN) was announced Monday morning as undefeated New York native Arnold “AG” Gonzalez (14-0, 6 KOs) of New York City will meet Esneiker “La Maravilla” Correa (15-4-1, 13 KOs) of Los Teques, Venezuela for the vacant WBA FEDECENTRO welterweight title. The ten-rounder will be held at Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino Events Center and televised live on ESPN Knockout.

In the co-main event, the Queen of Niagara Falls, Mikiah Kreps (7-0, 3 KOs), faces interstate rival Melissa Odessa Parker (6-2, 2 KOs) of Brooklyn in an eight round showdown.

Sunny vs. Curiel announced

