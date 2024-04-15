The main event for the May 10 Seneca Fight Night (SFN) was announced Monday morning as undefeated New York native Arnold “AG” Gonzalez (14-0, 6 KOs) of New York City will meet Esneiker “La Maravilla” Correa (15-4-1, 13 KOs) of Los Teques, Venezuela for the vacant WBA FEDECENTRO welterweight title. The ten-rounder will be held at Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino Events Center and televised live on ESPN Knockout.

In the co-main event, the Queen of Niagara Falls, Mikiah Kreps (7-0, 3 KOs), faces interstate rival Melissa Odessa Parker (6-2, 2 KOs) of Brooklyn in an eight round showdown.