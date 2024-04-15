Sunny Edwards and Adrian Curiel will clash in a 12-round flyweight battle as the chief support bout for the world title clash between Juan Francisco “Gallo” Estrada and Jesse “BAM” Rodriguez at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on June 29, live worldwide on DAZN.

Both men will be looking to bounce back to winning ways and get back to world champion status, and for Edwards (20-1 4 KOs), it’s an immediate return to the state where he met headline star Rodriguez in a 112lb unification clash in December. Curiel (24-5-1 5 KOs) moves up in weight after two dramatic 108lb world title clashes with Sivenathi Nontshinga.

Sunny Edwards: “Me vs Curiel is a hell of a fight. He is a former World Champion, like myself, and we’re both fighting to get back into world title contention…I’m looking forward to being back.”

Adrian Curiel: “When you lose, you learn, and I will prove it against Edwards on June 29…if they want to make it 112lbs we will take it even though this is not my weight, all because I am thirsty for revenge. Viva Mexico!!”