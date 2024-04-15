By Gabriel F. Cordero
Sad to report the passing of Scottish boxer Willie Limond at the age of 45. Limond succumbed in a Glasgow hospital several days after suffering an apparent seizure in his car. He was scheduled to fight at Emirates Arena on May 3.
Limond had a record of 42-5 with 13 KOs, winning European, Commonwealth and British championships and facing names like Erik Morales, Amir Khan, Anthony Crolla, and Ricky Burns.
Apparently got to do what he loved right to the end. Congrats on a life well lived and rest easy, Willie Limond.
Wow, how terrible. May he rest in greatness.