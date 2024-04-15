April 15, 2024
Boxing News

Willie Limond passes at 45

By Gabriel F. Cordero

Sad to report the passing of Scottish boxer Willie Limond at the age of 45. Limond succumbed in a Glasgow hospital several days after suffering an apparent seizure in his car. He was scheduled to fight at Emirates Arena on May 3.

Limond had a record of 42-5 with 13 KOs, winning European, Commonwealth and British championships and facing names like Erik Morales, Amir Khan, Anthony Crolla, and Ricky Burns.

Sunny vs. Curiel announced
Malajika retains IBO title on a complete shutout

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Apparently got to do what he loved right to the end. Congrats on a life well lived and rest easy, Willie Limond.

    Reply
    • >