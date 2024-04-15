By Gabriel F. Cordero

Sad to report the passing of Scottish boxer Willie Limond at the age of 45. Limond succumbed in a Glasgow hospital several days after suffering an apparent seizure in his car. He was scheduled to fight at Emirates Arena on May 3.

Limond had a record of 42-5 with 13 KOs, winning European, Commonwealth and British championships and facing names like Erik Morales, Amir Khan, Anthony Crolla, and Ricky Burns.