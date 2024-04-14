By Ron Jackson

In a brilliant exhibition of boxing South Africa’s Ricardo Malajika (13-2, 9 KOs) completely outboxed and outthought Marcel Braithwaite (16-4-1, 1 KO) from England to retain the IBO junior bantamweight title for the first time, at Emperors Palace near Kemp Park on Saturday night.

The scores handed in by the judges, Jeun –Robert Laine, Allan Matakane and Roger Barnor were all 120-108 in favour of the champion.

Abandoning his normal flashy style it was all business for Malajika as he took charge from the opening bell pushing Braithwaite’s head back with his educated left jab.

However, he did change to the southpaw stance on occasions as he was in complete command throughout the fight.

The challenger ended up a bloody mess with blood leaking from his nose and covering his face and he never looking like win a round..

Shaun Potgieter wins South African heavyweight title

Against the odds at a reported 36-years old, Shaun Potgieter (9-1, 5 KOs) won the South African heavyweight title against the 25-year-old defending champion Keaton Gomes (10-3, 8 KOs) on an eleventh round technical knockout.

Gomez made a good start through rounds one and two and possibly with Potgieter looking better in the third round.

In round four a low blow sent the defending champion down on his knees but he recovered after a short respite.

Potgieter had a good round six and nine in a mauling affair but absorbed some good shots from the champion who began to slow down.

In round eleven a big right hand from the challenger sent Gomes down in the corner where bloodied and beaten he made an effort to beat the count, but the fight was waved off by referee Thabo Spampool at 48 seconds into the round,.

Brandon Thysse wins on a split decision

In a closely fought encounter junior middleweight Brandon Thysse won on a ten round split decision over the talented Darrin Rossouw. The scores were, Thysse 96-94 twice and Rousouw 96-94.

OTHER RESULTS

Light heavyweight – Dylan Prosser W4 Phulufhelo Ramaliba.

Light heavyweight – Sanele Mbatha D 4 Clifford Louw

Middleweight – Dean Promnick W tko 3 Khumbulani Duma

The tournament was presented by Golden Gloves Promotions