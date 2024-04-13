Unbeaten WBO #4, WBC #5 heavyweight Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson (17-0, 15 KOs) scored an easy ten round unanimous decision over former cruiserweight champion-turned-heavyweight Ryad Merhy (32-3, 26 KOs) on Saturday night at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas. Pretty much one-way traffic for Anderson as Merhy rarely engaged. Scores were 100-90, 100-90, 99-91. No memorable moments. Spectators booed most the way.
In a crossroads battle between 2016 Olympians, Efe “The Silent Roller” Ajagba (20-1, 14 KOs) won a ten round split decision over Guido “The Gladiator” Vianello (12-2-1, 10 KOs). Vianello rocked Ajagba in round two, in fact, Efe walked back to the wrong corner. But Ajagba took over after Vianello slowed down in the middle rounds. Vianello closed strong, but it was too little too late. Scores were 96-94 Vianello, 96-94, 96-94 Ajagba.
2016 Olympic gold medalist and three-time world title challenger Robson Conceição (18-2-1, 9 KOs) scored a seventh round KO over Jose Guardado (15-2-1, 5 KOs) in a junior lightweight bout. Conceição dropped Guardado twice with bodyshots in the seventh. Time was 2:27.
Another impressive performance for unbeaten blue chip lightweight Abdullah Mason (13-0, 11 KOs), who got a fourth round referee’s stoppage against Ronal Ron (14-6, 11 KOs). Mason dropped Ron in rounds one and three, then finished him with a barrage of punches in the fourth. Time was 1:02.
Junior lightweight Alejandro “Pork Chop” Guerrero (13-4, 10 KOs) upset previously unbeaten Jalen Walker (12-1-1, 10 KOs) with a barrage of punches in round seven. Walker was also down earlier in the fight. Walker’s corner threw in the towel at 1:35.
In his pro debut, Team USA heavyweight Ali Feliz dropped and stopped Anthony Woodson III (1-2, 1 KO) in round two. Time 1:16.
Other Results:
Julian Delgado W4 Juan Tamez (middleweight)
Ruben Villa IV W10 Cristian Cruz (featherweight)
John Rincon W6 Yainel Alvarez (welterweight)
Charly Suarez W8 Louie Coria (jr lightweight)
jalen walker kid was just signed by TR and just as Bradley was overhyping as usual the other commentator mentions Guerrero had fought Vergil Ortiz, Devin Haney and Ryan superhype Garcia in the amateurs then Pork Chop blast TRs latest prodigy with a straight right then two rounds later again Pork chop drops the TR prodigy on his bumpstop then in round 7 after an unmerciful barrage of punches the corner throws in the towel saving the young kid from Cali congrats to Pork Chop Guerrero hope TR throws some fights your way
Pork Chop beat up Walker.
I hope Anderson gets knocked out tonight.
Great job, Pork Chop. A+
Tim Bradley’s opinion on anything Top Rank was bought a long time ago. He’s insufferable now that Andre Ward isn’t around to keep him in check.
I enjoy watching Abdullah Mason fight. He’s so fluid he makes it look easy.
If he didn’t slap with virtually every single punch he throws, Conceicao would probably be world champion by now. Good chance he would have beaten either Valdez or Nava if he could have done some actual damage. Even the finishing punch to the body in this fight was a slap.
I have got to believe that is just from too much amateur fights. Amateurs seem to be more about points rather than knockouts. Well, at least during Robson’s career with headgear.
As expected, Robson picked up a nice KO victory over Jose Guardado.
I was unimpressed with both Agjaba and Vianello. That means they will both end up fighting Anderson based on the result.
Ajagba*
Ajagba by the narrowest of margins over Vianello. I had it even. No issues with the decision, the judges all had it pretty fairly. It was weird where Ajagba landed the cleaner shots, but Guido landed the harder shots. Either way, it was a very good 10 round scrap for both guys.
Bullcrap decision, another robbery. Im done watching boxing. Guido won that fight.
Close. Okay w a draw. I actually had Guido 96-94. Pulled it out last two rounds.
I think “robbery” (and “duck”) has to be one of the most overused terms in the sport right now. That fight was razor close and could have gone either way imo. No way a close decision was a robbery.
Gawd awful main event. Shame. Merhy knew he was paid to lose and was just in damage limitation mode. Terrible fight.
Paid to lose AND make Anderson look bad. The few times Merhy went on the offensive Anderson just froze.
Merhy didn’t try but Anderson made no effort to get the stoppage so what does that say about him?
It says he is not a world level heavyweight
Anderson certainly isn’t the heavyweight star Top Rank is making him out to be. The lack of discipline outside the ring is already starting to show.
Garbage main event. Top Rank has some apologizing to do!
ESPN is the home of garbage main event fights. See: Shakur Stevenson.
Its just a matter of time before the baby gets destroyed by a journeyman boxer! Just a matter of time!
Can’t even talk crap about Anderson tonight. He fought a punching bag that was there to survive. He did what he had to do. Can’t believe both heavyweight fights went the distance. Efe won that fight hands down. He probably lost the first three rounds and the 12th.
Well, he certainly didn’t win the 11th or 12th round. It was a 10 round fight.
Time for Anderson vs. Ejagba.
When a guy like Merhy doesn’t try to win, or pulls the old “standing tank job,” the commission should withhold the purse or fine the fighter. Right now the Texas Commission is said to be investigating Colombian boxer but now living in La, Deiner Berrio’s non-effort against Tito Mercado recently. Berrio offered no opposition to Mercado!
What also made Berrio’s performance even more strange is that he was coming off a long layoff and put up much better efforts in the fights he lost prior to his tank job against Mercado. These type of investigations need to happen more often and Merhy should get the same scrutiny.
Anderson vs Merhy had to be the most boring fight I’ve ever seen. Each round was a mirror image of the previous round…I mean, NO variation at all. The few clean shots Anderson landed didn’t even buzz Merhy. Don’t blame Merhy for stinking up the joint, Anderson was just as guilty.