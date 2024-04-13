Unbeaten WBO #4, WBC #5 heavyweight Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson (17-0, 15 KOs) scored an easy ten round unanimous decision over former cruiserweight champion-turned-heavyweight Ryad Merhy (32-3, 26 KOs) on Saturday night at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas. Pretty much one-way traffic for Anderson as Merhy rarely engaged. Scores were 100-90, 100-90, 99-91. No memorable moments. Spectators booed most the way.



In a crossroads battle between 2016 Olympians, Efe “The Silent Roller” Ajagba (20-1, 14 KOs) won a ten round split decision over Guido “The Gladiator” Vianello (12-2-1, 10 KOs). Vianello rocked Ajagba in round two, in fact, Efe walked back to the wrong corner. But Ajagba took over after Vianello slowed down in the middle rounds. Vianello closed strong, but it was too little too late. Scores were 96-94 Vianello, 96-94, 96-94 Ajagba.



2016 Olympic gold medalist and three-time world title challenger Robson Conceição (18-2-1, 9 KOs) scored a seventh round KO over Jose Guardado (15-2-1, 5 KOs) in a junior lightweight bout. Conceição dropped Guardado twice with bodyshots in the seventh. Time was 2:27.

Another impressive performance for unbeaten blue chip lightweight Abdullah Mason (13-0, 11 KOs), who got a fourth round referee’s stoppage against Ronal Ron (14-6, 11 KOs). Mason dropped Ron in rounds one and three, then finished him with a barrage of punches in the fourth. Time was 1:02.

Junior lightweight Alejandro “Pork Chop” Guerrero (13-4, 10 KOs) upset previously unbeaten Jalen Walker (12-1-1, 10 KOs) with a barrage of punches in round seven. Walker was also down earlier in the fight. Walker’s corner threw in the towel at 1:35.

In his pro debut, Team USA heavyweight Ali Feliz dropped and stopped Anthony Woodson III (1-2, 1 KO) in round two. Time 1:16.

Other Results:

Julian Delgado W4 Juan Tamez (middleweight)

Ruben Villa IV W10 Cristian Cruz (featherweight)

John Rincon W6 Yainel Alvarez (welterweight)

Charly Suarez W8 Louie Coria (jr lightweight)