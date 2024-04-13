April 13, 2024
Boxing Results

Barrett stops Gill in ten

Super featherweight Zelfa Barrett (31-2, 17 KOs) stopped Jordan Gill (28-3-1, 9 KOs) in the tenth round on Saturday night at AO Arena in Manchester, England. Barrett broke open a close fight when he dropped Gill twice with body shots in round ten and eventually got a referee’s stoppage at 2:44. The bout was for the WBA International title.

0k8a9320
Photo: Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

In a clash for the vacant WBO female lightweight title, Rhiannon Dixon (10-0, 1 KO) outpointed Karen “Burbuja” Carabajal (22-2, 3 KOs) over ten rounds. Dixon dropped Carbajal in round three en route to a 98-91, 97-92, 96-93 win.
0k8a1373
Photo: Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

In an IBF/WBO female super bantamweight unification fight that figured to go the distance, Ellie Scotney (9-0, 0 KOs) outpointed Segolene Lefebvre (18-1, 1 KO) over ten rounds by scores of 99-91, 97-93, 96-94.
0k8a4096
Photo: Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Anderson still unbeaten, Ajagba edges Vianello
Thanongsak upsets OPBF 108lb champ Fajardo

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>