Super featherweight Zelfa Barrett (31-2, 17 KOs) stopped Jordan Gill (28-3-1, 9 KOs) in the tenth round on Saturday night at AO Arena in Manchester, England. Barrett broke open a close fight when he dropped Gill twice with body shots in round ten and eventually got a referee’s stoppage at 2:44. The bout was for the WBA International title.



In a clash for the vacant WBO female lightweight title, Rhiannon Dixon (10-0, 1 KO) outpointed Karen “Burbuja” Carabajal (22-2, 3 KOs) over ten rounds. Dixon dropped Carbajal in round three en route to a 98-91, 97-92, 96-93 win.



In an IBF/WBO female super bantamweight unification fight that figured to go the distance, Ellie Scotney (9-0, 0 KOs) outpointed Segolene Lefebvre (18-1, 1 KO) over ten rounds by scores of 99-91, 97-93, 96-94.



