By Joe Koizumi

WBO#5 Thanongsak Simsri (33-1, 30 KOs), 107.25, surprisingly captured the OPBF light flyweight belt from Filipino defending champ WBC#12 Miel Fajardo (11-2-1, 10 KOs), 107, when he pounded out a unanimous decision (117-110, 116-111, 115-112) over twelve hard-fought rounds on Saturday in Osaka, Japan. Thanongsak, under the promotional contract of Japan’s Green Tsuda Promotions, was a prefight underdog since Fajardo was highly regarded with his OPBF vacant title acquisition on an eye-catching first round demolition of compatriot John Paul Gubinales last August. From the start Fajardo, 24, attempted to stalk the upright Thailander, 23, with roundhouse punches, but Thanongsak smartly kept his distance and cooly kept jabbing the onrushing champ all the way. Ater the eighth, the open scoring system indicated the challenger widely leading on points—80-72 twice, 78-74. The hard-punching Fajardo, however, desperately tried to turn the tables, decking the Thailander with a looping left hook in round ten. Having a narrow escape, Thanongsak kept on outboxing the champ and wrested the regional belt beyond expectations.

Promoter: Green Tsuda Promotions.

BoxRec: Thanongsak Simsri