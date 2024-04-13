By Joe Koizumi

Japanese version of Fundora, 5’11” super bantam Toshiki Shimomachi (18-1-3, 12 KOs), 121.75, impressively kept his national 122-pound belt when he dropped JBC#1 Tulio Dekanarudo (7-2-2, 4 KOs), 122, three times and scored a fine TKO victory at 1:07 of the fifth round in a scheduled ten on Saturday in Osaka, Japan. Making his second defense, the very tall southpaw champ utilized his advantageous height and reach, outpunching the muscular challenger with good jabs and swift footwork. The fifth witnessed WBC#14 Shimomachi, 27, explode a southpaw right uppercut and badly floor the onrushing rival to the deck. The champ quickly follow it up and scored two more knockdowns to have the ref declare a halt. His target may be the undisputed world champ Naoya Inoue, but he politely said, “I must improve much more to cope with the Monster.” He probably had better wait for Naoya to move up to the featherweight in the future.

Promoter: Green Tsuda Promotions.

