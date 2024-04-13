Zakhozhyi annihilates Shala for EBU heavy title In a clash of unbeaten heavyweights for the vacant European title, Oleksandr Zakhozhyi (19-0, 15 KOs) of Ukraine demolished German favorite Granit Shala (15-1, 5 KOs) in the second round on Saturday night at the AGON Sportpark in Berlin, Germany. Zakhozhyi dropped Shala in round two, then blasted him to the canvas again to end it. Time was 2:25. WBC#14 Shimomachi halts Dekanarudo Ex-champ Charlie Edwards outpoints Ory Like this: Like Loading...

