In a clash of unbeaten heavyweights for the vacant European title, Oleksandr Zakhozhyi (19-0, 15 KOs) of Ukraine demolished German favorite Granit Shala (15-1, 5 KOs) in the second round on Saturday night at the AGON Sportpark in Berlin, Germany. Zakhozhyi dropped Shala in round two, then blasted him to the canvas again to end it. Time was 2:25.
Shala had absolutely no chance in that fight at all. I still don’t know how good Zakhozhyi is, but he was MILES ahead of Shala and he’s 6’9. Maybe someone to keep an eye on.
