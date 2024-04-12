Former WBA flyweight champion Charlie Edwards (19-1, 7 KOs) claimed the vacant WBC International silver bantamweight title with a one-sided ten round unanimous decision over Georges Ory (17-4-1, 2 KOs) on Friday night at the famed York Hall in London. Edwards stuck and moved all night against the ever-advancing Ory. Scores were 98-92 3x. Brother Sunny Edwards, the former IBF fly champion, was working in Charlie’s corner.
Good comeback win for Edwards. I hope that he’s in sync both in and out of the ring. At flyweight, 31 years old is the tail end of peak performance (typically), so he needs to stay busy, perhaps 2 more fights this year, then go for the belt.
Also, Charlie Edwards has one of those names that sounds successful in any field. Governor Charlie Edwards, Center field, # 31, Charlie Edwards….