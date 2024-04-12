Ex-champ Charlie Edwards outpoints Ory Former WBA flyweight champion Charlie Edwards (19-1, 7 KOs) claimed the vacant WBC International silver bantamweight title with a one-sided ten round unanimous decision over Georges Ory (17-4-1, 2 KOs) on Friday night at the famed York Hall in London. Edwards stuck and moved all night against the ever-advancing Ory. Scores were 98-92 3x. Brother Sunny Edwards, the former IBF fly champion, was working in Charlie’s corner. Real Big Baby vs. Merhy weights Like this: Like Loading...

