Real Big Baby vs. Merhy weights Jared Anderson 250.9 vs. Ryad Merhy 235.6

(WBO Int’l and WBC USA heavyweight titles)



Efe Ajagba 241.2 vs. Guido Vianello 244.5

(WBC Silver heavyweight title)



Robson Conceição 131.6 vs. Jose Guardado 131.5

Julian Delgado 159.3 vs. Juan Tamez 159

Ruben Villa 125.6 vs. Cristian Cruz 125.1

John Rincon 143 vs. Yainel Alvarez 143.5

Abdullah Mason 134.6 vs. Ronal Ron 134.7

Charly Suarez 131.8 vs. Louie Coria 131.7

Jalen Walker 131.2 vs. Alejandro Guerrero 131.8

Ali Feliz 219.1 vs. Anthony Woodson III 280.2 Venue: American Bank Center, Corpus Christi, Texas

Promoter: Top Rank

