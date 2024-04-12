Golden Boy has announced a ten round lightweight clash between Oscar “La Migraña” Duarte (26-2-1, 21 KOs) and U.S. Olympian and former world champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr. (33-5-1, 15 KOs). The bout will appear on the undercard of the April 27 DAZN twinbill featuring Jose Ramirez vs. Rances Barthelemy and Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Thomas Dulorme at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California.
Also on the DAZN broadcast, unified WBA, WBC, WBO female flyweight champion Marlen Esparza (14-1, 1 KO) will put her titles on the line yet again in a bad-blood rematch against the former WBC champ Gabriela “La Chucky” Alaniz (14-1, 6 KOs) in a 10-rounder.
Opening the DAZN broadcast, NABF welterweight titleholder Raul “El Cugar” Curiel (14-0, 12 KOs) will defend against Jorge Marron Jr. (20-4-2, 7 KOs) in a 10-round affair.
Lame card. Not a single interesting matchup.
I think Duarte Vs Diaz will be a fun fight. Duarte will win and Diaz will claim robbery! LOL!!!
I was just going to say the same thing. Duarte – Jojo is good stuff, but I got Duarte.
I had Duarte pulling ahead of Garcia when he got caught. Diaz does not have what Atlas would refer to as the “eraser” like Ryan does. IMO Jo jo is an overachiever. I think he is technically sound, is tough as they come, has heart, and even an ok gas tank. But…I do not think he has the power or natural athletic talent to win at the higher levels unless his opponent has an off night. The problem he has now is many others besides me have figured this out and thus are more confident when they fight him. That is why I think he is losing. I do not think he is shot I think he has been figured out.
He also hasn’t done the best job of taking care of himself with his weight issues and he’s also admitted to having drug problems in the past. Calling him an overachiever may be fair, but he could have still given himself a better shot.
I’ve been wondering for the past few years about JoJo’s life outside of the ring. I think his last few performances have been affected by whatever he’s got going on out there. His predictability inside like you said, doesn’t help his cause either.
If Jojo loses he should retire. Also are they trying to get Dulorme killed?
I think contrary to others I like this card the matchups are good and should be a fun night of boxing
Jojo is a bit of a stepping stone now at this stage of his career
Diaz will need to retire after this fight. I read above about drug problems? Really? He definitely needs to hang them up if that is true.
He did an interview before his last fight talking about everything he had gone through. Drugs and alcohol weren’t even the worst of it, he was talking about feeling suicidal as well.
Wow. Never heard that one about him. Sad. Well, I hope he gets his life straightened out. It could explain his weight issues and recent losses.
Diaz is officially a stepping stone, he should retire with some dignity if he loses.
“Jose Ramirez vs. Rances Barthelemy”!!!!
Fan of both. I hope that it’s one of the best fights in recent memory and I hope it’s a draw.
Esparza should fight Fundora for the undisputed championship seems to be the trend these days
Ortiz moving backwards with career taking this gimme.