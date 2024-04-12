Golden Boy has announced a ten round lightweight clash between Oscar “La Migraña” Duarte (26-2-1, 21 KOs) and U.S. Olympian and former world champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr. (33-5-1, 15 KOs). The bout will appear on the undercard of the April 27 DAZN twinbill featuring Jose Ramirez vs. Rances Barthelemy and Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Thomas Dulorme at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California.

Also on the DAZN broadcast, unified WBA, WBC, WBO female flyweight champion Marlen Esparza (14-1, 1 KO) will put her titles on the line yet again in a bad-blood rematch against the former WBC champ Gabriela “La Chucky” Alaniz (14-1, 6 KOs) in a 10-rounder.

Opening the DAZN broadcast, NABF welterweight titleholder Raul “El Cugar” Curiel (14-0, 12 KOs) will defend against Jorge Marron Jr. (20-4-2, 7 KOs) in a 10-round affair.