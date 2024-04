Gill, Barrett make weight Jordan Gill 129.5 vs. Zelfa Barrett 129.6 Ellie Scotney 121.8 vs. Segolene Lefebvre 119.3

(IBF/WBO female super bantamweight title) Rhiannon Dixon 134.5 vs. Karen Carabajal 134.5

(WBO female lightweight title) Venue: AO Arena, Manchester, England

Promoter: Matchroom

TV: DAZN

