WBO/WBC/IBF unified champion Artur Beterbiev (20-0, 20 KOs) and WBA ruler Dmitry Bivol (22-0, 11 KOs) met face-to-face at today’s kickoff presser in London ahead of their undisputed light heavyweight showdown on Saturday, June 1 at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This battle of 175-pound titans will stream live and exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. as a special one-fight broadcast. The “5 vs. 5” undercard will likely be PPV.

Artur Beterbiev: I just see another belt. I’m collecting belts, and I need one more. I don’t know why {it’s taken so long to make this fight}. He knows better. Ask him. We’ll see {if this is the biggest challenge}. I’m not thinking about it. I’m preparing for it. I will prepare and try to be at 100 percent.”

Dmitry Bivol: “When I signed a contract to be a pro boxer, I had a goal to become undisputed. Everything that I have gone through has been for that. I did it to achieve my goal. Even the fight against Canelo. It was my ticket for big fights. And now I’m happy that I will have this fight on June 1 for all the belts…I believe I can be undisputed.”