WBO/WBC/IBF unified champion Artur Beterbiev (20-0, 20 KOs) and WBA ruler Dmitry Bivol (22-0, 11 KOs) met face-to-face at today’s kickoff presser in London ahead of their undisputed light heavyweight showdown on Saturday, June 1 at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This battle of 175-pound titans will stream live and exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S. as a special one-fight broadcast. The “5 vs. 5” undercard will likely be PPV.
Artur Beterbiev: I just see another belt. I’m collecting belts, and I need one more. I don’t know why {it’s taken so long to make this fight}. He knows better. Ask him. We’ll see {if this is the biggest challenge}. I’m not thinking about it. I’m preparing for it. I will prepare and try to be at 100 percent.”
Dmitry Bivol: “When I signed a contract to be a pro boxer, I had a goal to become undisputed. Everything that I have gone through has been for that. I did it to achieve my goal. Even the fight against Canelo. It was my ticket for big fights. And now I’m happy that I will have this fight on June 1 for all the belts…I believe I can be undisputed.”
Betterbiev by decicion….28%
Draw ………………………………..27%
Bivol by decicion …………..22%
Betterbiev by ko/tko…….16%
Bivol by ko/tko……………7%
Can’t wait for this one! The best vs the best. 2 of my favorites going head to head!
Either Beterbiev KOs Bivol like all the others, or Bivol is the exceptional skilled fighter that will shock the world, dance around the beast and cruise to a decision win.
I honestly don’t see any other outcome.
Their eyes are locked on each other, this will be a mega showdown! Can never bet against Beterbiev’s 100% ko ratio, but I’ll be rooting for the underdog in Bivol.
Beterbiev KOs Bivol In Murderous Fashion…. Finish Him…. Flawless Victory….
Wow, I’m excited for this one. Inevitable excitement here. I’m rooting for Bivol, but I honestly don’t know how this one turns out?