Sad to report the passing Gary Shaw, 79, who has been successful at many levels in the boxing business. As a boxing regulator, Shaw worked for 28 years with New Jersey Athletic Commission. He jumped across the aisle to then became Cheif Operating Officer for Main Events for 2.5 years, culiminating with the megafight between Lennox Lewis and Mike Tyson. He then started Gary Shaw Productions, where he had a long successful run, mainly working with Showtime. In August 2021, Shaw joined the WBA as Chief of Staff to WBA President Gilberto Jesus Mendoza. Shaw had struggled with health problems in his later years.
Thank you for your contribution, Gary Shaw and congrats on a life well lived.
Great humble and kind professional. May he rest in Peace and may God comfort his family and loved ones…