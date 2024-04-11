Super featherweights Jordan Gill and Zelfa Barrett faced off at the final press conference ahead of this Saturday’s showdown at the AO Arena in Manchester, England, live worldwide on DAZN.

Jordan Gill: “For sure it’s must-win. If either of us want to fight for a world title, we’ve got to win this fight. That’s why it’s so exciting because there’s a lot on the line. It’s a fight everyone has been looking forward to, two Brits that are above British and European level, it makes it exciting, there’s a lot on the line for us both.”

Zelfa Barrett: “Jordan is a good fighter and he’s got a good team around him, but I believe I’m better than him in every way, shape, and form. He said he’s going knock me out, crazy, but we’ll see…there’s only one winner, and that’s me…my left hook is crazy but we’re not relying on that. It’s hard work and dedication, but I’ve got the power to destroy him.”