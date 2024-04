Edwards, Ory make weight Charlie Edwards 117.6 vs. Georges Ory 117.3

(WBC Silver International bantamweight title) Tom Welland 126.4 vs. Marvin Solano 127

Christian Fetti 128 vs. Eliecer Quezada 132.2

Kingsley Egbunike 153.4 vs. Jordan Dujon 153.9

Harvey Dykes 255 vs. Milos Veletic 280.7

Elliot Whale 149.8 vs. Joseba Diaz 149.9

Jesse Brandon TBA vs. Jakub Laskowski TBA

Oliver Zaren 167.6 vs. John Harding Jnr 167.1

Robert Lloyd-Taylor Jr 142.5 vs. Denis Hnidek 141.4 Venue: York Hall, London

Promoter: Wasserman Boxing

Gill-Barrett Final Press Conference Kenny Adams Exclusive Interview

