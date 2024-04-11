By Jeff Zimmerman

Fightnews.com® caught up with boxing trainer extraordinaire Kenny Adams as he is a part of the 2024 class for induction into the International Boxing Hall of Fame this June in Canastota, NY, with the late Diego Corrales, Ricky Hatton, Michael Moorer and Jackie Kallen. He talks about his life in boxing from a young kid who could throw hands to his long stint in the Army and eventually becoming the coach of boxing team. He talked about serving as an assistant on the famed 84 Olympic Team that had Pernell Whitaker, Meldrick Taylor, Evander Holyfield and Mark Breland to name a few and as head coach of the 88 team with Roy Jones Jr, Riddick Bowe and Michael Carbajal. He lit up about training the late, embattled star Edwin Valero and what a Super Fight with “Pretty Boy” Floyd Mayweather Jr. would have looked like and much more with the legendary trainer.

_