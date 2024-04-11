Ex-champ Angelo Leo victorious Former world champion and current WBA #7 featherweight Angelo Leo (24-1, 11 KOs) hammered out a ten round unanimous decision over Eduardo Baez (23-6-2, 9 KOs) on Wednesday night at the Whitesands Events Center in Plant City, Florida. Good two-way action. Scores were 97-93, 98-92, 98-92. Kenny Adams Exclusive Interview Matchroom inks Boots Ennis Like this: Like Loading...

