Eddie Hearn/Matchroom has signed IBF welterweight champion Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis to a multi-fight promotional deal in partnership with Boots Promotions. Ennis (31-0 28 KOs) is slated to make his much-anticipated return to the ring in the summer where he will make the first defense of his world title.

Ennis was promoted to IBF champion in November after former undisputed welterweight ruler Terence Crawford was forced to relinquish the title.

“Wow – What a signing!” said Hearn. “I’ve watched this young man for many years, and I always believed he would become a pound-for-pound great, and I have no doubt he is already the greatest fighter in the division. To win the race to sign Jaron is a massive coup for Matchroom Boxing and DAZN.

“Holding the IBF title in one of boxing’s glamour divisions places Jaron front and center for some of the biggest fights out there in the sport, and we plan to deliver them for him.

“Jaron has everything needed to become a household name both in the sport and in the sporting hotbed of his Philadelphia hometown, where we are committed to building him. Fight fans can get excited for his return in the summer as he looks to hunt down the biggest fights that will elevate him to the pound-for-pound list.”