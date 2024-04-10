Ohashi reserves Doheny as a substitute for Nery in case

By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

“Monster” Naoya Inoue, undisputed four-belt 122-pound champion, celebrated his thirty-first birthday at Ohashi Gym on Wednesday in Yokohama, Japan. Naoya said, “I have been world champion for the last ten years, and it is my honor to be able to defend my belts at the gigantic Tokyo Dome (whose capacity is 55,000 for a boxing event).”

His manager/promoter Hideyuki Ohashi, ex-WBC, WBA 105-pound titleholder, revealed his counterplot against Luis Nery in case he should fail to make weight. He reserves former champion TJ Doheny as a substitute for Nery, and TJ is prepared to fight unbeaten Filipino Bryl Bayogos (7-0-1, 2 KOs) in the curtain raiser bout on May 6. Doheny, 37, is also a southpaw like Nery.

