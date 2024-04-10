WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury held a press conference Wednesday in his hometown of Morecambe, England. With 38 days remaining before Fury faces Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight title in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the Gypsy King looked to be in great shape and in good spirits.
Fury said his size advantage will be decisive.
“He couldn’t do anything with Derek Chisora. We all saw the fight. It was a 50/50 fight, could have gone either way. So not unless he’s come on at 38 or 39 years old over the last two years, like leaps and bounds.”
On reports that former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko has offered advice to Usyk, Fury said, Wlad’s advice would be on how to lose to the Gypsy King.
“How could my old pal Wlad give anybody any advice? Because he would have used it himself if he had any advice or any idea how to beat me.”
WAR Gypsy King!
C’mon Tyson, let’s GO!
Your time to shine. After beating Usyk, there’s noone left except AJ the Big Dosser.
Fury is a great talent – and from a lineage of fighting travelers. But he is now inactive overweight and sloppy. Fury leaned on Wilder and wore him out but Usyk is more active and mobile then Wilder. Usyk by decision or late stoppage if Fury comes in over 250. Usyk does not get Ko’d by Fury.
Rooting for Oleksandr Usyk in this bout……
— Fury ducked out of the Wlad rematch in drug suspension disgrace for a Public 3 year, 400 lb Binge of Pies, Liquor, and Drugs.
After Wallin and now Francis disgraced him, Fury is as helpless as he is hapless.
Already backed out of the first Usyk fight schedule, so can he even make the scratch line for this?
Totally agree
I’d like to see Usyk pull a Holyfield to become unified cruiser and heavy champ but I’m taking Fury by decision behind the long jab and grab style.
Could be a boring fight with fury constantly tying usyk up and leaning on him every time he gets close.
Usyk is going to have to work hard to slip that long jab and get in range but even if he does I’m just not yet convinced that he has the power to hurt Fury.
It should be a close fight either way tho, but I don’t see a stoppage happening as both are very skilled fighters.
What an idiot!!!!!!!!
The Gypsy Queen will still pull-out!!!!!!
Good chance of that-don’t think he really wants this fight.
I see Fury using his movement to pick apart Usyk with the jab from the outside i.e. smart and conservative strategy.