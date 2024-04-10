WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury held a press conference Wednesday in his hometown of Morecambe, England. With 38 days remaining before Fury faces Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight title in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the Gypsy King looked to be in great shape and in good spirits.

Fury said his size advantage will be decisive.

“He couldn’t do anything with Derek Chisora. We all saw the fight. It was a 50/50 fight, could have gone either way. So not unless he’s come on at 38 or 39 years old over the last two years, like leaps and bounds.”

On reports that former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko has offered advice to Usyk, Fury said, Wlad’s advice would be on how to lose to the Gypsy King.

“How could my old pal Wlad give anybody any advice? Because he would have used it himself if he had any advice or any idea how to beat me.”