April 10, 2024
Boxing Results

Mishiro dethrones Japanese 135lb champ Nakazato

Mishiro Nakazato01 1

By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Faster jabber Hironori Mishiro (15-1-1, 4 KOs), 134.5, wrested the Japanese national lightweight belt as he made good use of hand speed and agility and scored a unanimous decision (97-93, 96-94 twice) over defending champ Shuma Nakazato (14-3-3, 8 KOs), 134.5, over ten hard-fought rounds on Tuesday in Tokyo, Japan. Formerly world rated Mishiro, ex-OPBF 130-pound titlist, had defeated the hard-punching son of Shigeru Nakazato, three-time world 122-pound challenger some twenty years ago, on points in 2017. The sturdy champ maintained the pressure to take the initiative after the fifth—all 48-47 for Nakazato on the open scoring system. Mishiro, however, utilized his superior and sharper jabs to dominate the second half to have the tide turn in his favor.

Promoter: Misako Promotions.

BoxRec: Hironori Mishiro
_

Tyson Fury Press Conference
Lee defeats Fujita, wins Japanese 140lb belt

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>