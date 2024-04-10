By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Faster jabber Hironori Mishiro (15-1-1, 4 KOs), 134.5, wrested the Japanese national lightweight belt as he made good use of hand speed and agility and scored a unanimous decision (97-93, 96-94 twice) over defending champ Shuma Nakazato (14-3-3, 8 KOs), 134.5, over ten hard-fought rounds on Tuesday in Tokyo, Japan. Formerly world rated Mishiro, ex-OPBF 130-pound titlist, had defeated the hard-punching son of Shigeru Nakazato, three-time world 122-pound challenger some twenty years ago, on points in 2017. The sturdy champ maintained the pressure to take the initiative after the fifth—all 48-47 for Nakazato on the open scoring system. Mishiro, however, utilized his superior and sharper jabs to dominate the second half to have the tide turn in his favor.

Promoter: Misako Promotions.

BoxRec: Hironori Mishiro

_

