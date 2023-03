By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Brock Jarvis (22-1, 19 KOs) made a successful return to the ring as a welterweight on Wednesday when he scored a knockout victory over Filipino Marlon Paniamogan (11-2-2, 5 KOs) at the Carriageworks, Eveleigh, Sydney, NSW televised on Foxtel Cable television network

Jarvis was in trouble in round two but rebounded to take control of the bout and dropped Paniamogan with a body shot in round four and referee John Gauchi crowned the Aussie at 2.56.