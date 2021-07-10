By Miguel Maravilla at ringside
Former super middleweight champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (42-0, 28 KOs), now campaigning as a light heavyweight, scored a fourth round KO over Sullivan Barrera (22-4, 14 KOs) on Friday night at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.
It was slow-paced in the early rounds as Ramírez and Barrera worked off the jab. In round three, a body shot by Ramírez crunched the 39-year-old Barrera and he took a knee. Zurdo sent Barrera to the canvas two more times with body shots in round four and referee Thomas Taylor ended the fight at 1:38.
After the fight, Zurdo stated “Bivol, you’re next!”
Bivol would be sent to prison if he fights Zurdo because Bivol would destroy Zurdo with ease.
I think Bivol might have to deal with Buatsi first.
That’s probably why Zurdo called him out.
Great performance Zurdo. Now I want to see you fight someone who isn’t 39, been inactive for two years, and lost two of their last three fights.
Announcers making Ramirez to be the next Michael Sponks