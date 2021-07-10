By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

Former super middleweight champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (42-0, 28 KOs), now campaigning as a light heavyweight, scored a fourth round KO over Sullivan Barrera (22-4, 14 KOs) on Friday night at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.

It was slow-paced in the early rounds as Ramírez and Barrera worked off the jab. In round three, a body shot by Ramírez crunched the 39-year-old Barrera and he took a knee. Zurdo sent Barrera to the canvas two more times with body shots in round four and referee Thomas Taylor ended the fight at 1:38.

After the fight, Zurdo stated “Bivol, you’re next!”