July 10, 2021
Boxing Results

Zurdo stops Barrera with body shots in four

By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

Former super middleweight champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (42-0, 28 KOs), now campaigning as a light heavyweight, scored a fourth round KO over Sullivan Barrera (22-4, 14 KOs) on Friday night at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.

It was slow-paced in the early rounds as Ramírez and Barrera worked off the jab. In round three, a body shot by Ramírez crunched the 39-year-old Barrera and he took a knee. Zurdo sent Barrera to the canvas two more times with body shots in round four and referee Thomas Taylor ended the fight at 1:38.

After the fight, Zurdo stated “Bivol, you’re next!”

  • Bivol would be sent to prison if he fights Zurdo because Bivol would destroy Zurdo with ease.

  • Great performance Zurdo. Now I want to see you fight someone who isn’t 39, been inactive for two years, and lost two of their last three fights.

