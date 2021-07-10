Photos: Chris Farina – ChrisFarina.com / ChrisFarinaPhoto
Ring legend Manny Pacquiao works out with Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach at the Wild Card Boxing Club for his upcoming mega-fight with welterweight world champion Errol Spence Jr. on August 21 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
It such a shame seeing Freddie Roach suffering from Parkinson’s Disease. Parkinson’s Disease is actually a form of dementia with an umbrella of vast symptoms. So depressing.
I agree it’s hard to see people suffer with Parkinson’s.
Big respect to Roach holding off the effects of the disease by doing what he can and being active.
It’s actually a form of therapy for Parkinson’s. My dad has a gym called RockSteady that is a chain of boxing gyms targeting Parkinson’s patients as clients. Forced muscle work with doing things like hitting the mitts or holding the mitts can help Parkinson’s patients with their daily lives.
In Spence’s first fight back from the accident, Garcia on average landed fewer than 10 punches per round against him. If Manny comes into this anything like he was for the Thurman fight, Spence will be getting touched a lot more than he did against Garcia. Will be interesting to see if there are any durability issues with Spence, or if Manny has lost a step.
Plus the Southpaw vs Southpaw factor will play a huge role. It’ll be interesting to see which boxer that benefits. If it is Manny that could be what lifts him over the obvious age factor.