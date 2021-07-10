Makina Boxing Promotions LLC (Courtney Frye/CEO) presented an event Friday night titled “Patas Saladas” in Puerta Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico. The main event saw featherweight prospect Jose Antonio Sampedro (11-2, 6 KOs) of Queretaro, Queretaro, Mexico, get upset by local pug Cristian Ramon Cortes (7-21-3, 1 KOs). Fightnews.com® mentioned prior to the fight that Cortes’ record was deceiving having come close to upsetting multiple prospects, and true to form Cortes won an eight round split decision at the Arena Coliseo Demonio Blanco Arena with beIN Sports televising.

Hard-hitting Jhonathan Garcia (20-1, 16 KOs) returned to the ring for the first time in nearly two years and stopped Victor Campos (6-11, 2 KOs) in round two in an eight round super lightweight bout. The official time of the KO was 1:30.

Rounding out the card:

Fabian “Huracan” Diaz (7-3, 6 KOs) TKO 1 (1:50) Jesus M ” Kiligua” Velazco (14-23-2, 6 KOs) 8 rounds featherweights

Estefania Franco (1-4, 0 KOs) UD Laura Cubos (4-2, 0 KOs) 6 rounds featherweights

Angel Morales (1-0, 1, KO) KO 1 (2:10) Rafael Herrerra Amezcua (1-4, 0 KOs) 4 rounds featherweights

Juan J. “Pikachu”Becerra (2-0, 1 KO) KO 1 (1:12) Sigfrid Arles Diego (0-7, 0 KOs) 4 rounds featherweights

Juan Lopez (10-5-1, 4 KOs) TKO 2 Jesus “Chocorol” Garcia (1-6, 0 KOs) 4 rounds lightweights

Andre Rodriguez Rayon (2-0,1 NC , 1 KO) TKO 3 (2:28) Aldo Rios Herrera (1-2, 1 KO) 4 rounds straweights

Erika Sampedro(2-1, 1 KO) TKO 3 (1:03) Carla Hernandez (0-1) 4 rounds light flyweight