The Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California, will host the matchup featuring former world champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramírez (44-1, 30 KOs) and Gabriel “King” Rosado (26-16-1, 15 KOs). The 12-round light heavyweight matchup is scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 18 and will be broadcast worldwide on DAZN. Also, returning for redemption after his loss against William Zepeda in October 2022, former world champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz, Jr. (32-3-1, 15 KOs) will face former world title challenger Mercito “No Mercy” Gesta (33-3-3, 17 KOs) as the co-main event in a 12-round lightweight fight.

Like this: Like Loading...