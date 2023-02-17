The Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California, will host the matchup featuring former world champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramírez (44-1, 30 KOs) and Gabriel “King” Rosado (26-16-1, 15 KOs). The 12-round light heavyweight matchup is scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 18 and will be broadcast worldwide on DAZN. Also, returning for redemption after his loss against William Zepeda in October 2022, former world champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz, Jr. (32-3-1, 15 KOs) will face former world title challenger Mercito “No Mercy” Gesta (33-3-3, 17 KOs) as the co-main event in a 12-round lightweight fight.
For Zurdo, thats a from drop down from Bivol. Rosado will be too small and too tough for his own good in this fight. He doesn’t have enough punch to keep Zurdo off.
JoJo” Diaz looked flat and 1-deminsional in his last fight. He needed a new trainer to next level.
I respect JoJo as a top lightweight willing to fight Stevens when the others wouldn’t. Gesta has the power of 3s working in his favor so thats were my money goes.