WBA featherweight champion Leigh Wood and challenger Mauricio Lara made weight ahead of their world title tomorrow night in Nottingham, England. Wood and Lara both weighed 126 pounds. DAZN will stream the event.
I feel like fights just don’t exist anymore. I’ve paused my DAZN account for a few months. I don’t spend Saturday nights like I used to preparing to watch Championship fights. It feels like we’re being fed imaginary matchups that never materialize in the end.. then replaced by other fights I would’ve never went out of my way to see. Boxing is just a bunch of buildups.. I might as well use my imagination and enjoy it in my head. It’s been a long time since boxing has gotten me excited. The only one coming up that seems interesting is Tim Tszyu. But after I made plans to watch him fight that was canceled too. I’m just bored of boxing.. now I’m looking forward to adesanya getting revenge