By Bob Caico

Trainer Michael Williams Sr has announced that his son will not be fighting four-division world champion Adrien Broner on February 25th due to an “unnecessary injury in training camp.” He shared an x-ray showing what appears to be a broken jaw.

“Hopefully, the fight will be postponed. I’m sorry. 300%.” He also added that Roy Jones Jr is no longer one of his son’s trainers.

Williams Jr. becomes the third Broner opponent to fall through for this event. Previously Ivan Redkach pulled out due to promotional issues, then Hank Lundy was removed due to a suspension by the California Boxing Commission.