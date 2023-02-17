By Bob Caico
Trainer Michael Williams Sr has announced that his son will not be fighting four-division world champion Adrien Broner on February 25th due to an “unnecessary injury in training camp.” He shared an x-ray showing what appears to be a broken jaw.
“Hopefully, the fight will be postponed. I’m sorry. 300%.” He also added that Roy Jones Jr is no longer one of his son’s trainers.
Williams Jr. becomes the third Broner opponent to fall through for this event. Previously Ivan Redkach pulled out due to promotional issues, then Hank Lundy was removed due to a suspension by the California Boxing Commission.
how about that? wel bring on the next? sun ore granson ozz ocasio…
The Problem: Adrien Broner
The answer: Regis Prograis
Who would have ever guessed that seemingly the most reliable aspect of that card is Adrien Broner.
Imagine that. Bronner being reliable, two words I thought I’d never write in the same sentence.
LOL! Good point. Too bad for Williams. That was a big chance for him. Hopefully they bring in a past his prime name…but it is likely too late for that!
….due to an “unnecessary injury in training camp.”
– As opposed to a necessary injury in training camp…
This should have been Redkach vs broner..
Ridiculous that Redkachs’ promoter wouldn’t let him fight. He is a fool.
The money was good, and he had a chance to do well
One thing I can point right away on the film is that Williams needs to get that wisdom tooth extracted where it’s starting to push against the rear molar. Is that a true break (fracture) on the film? Yes, it appears so. However, based on that looking at the limited film in the article, there really is no way to tell when the fracture(s) occurred. Old fractures can also appear on a film giving the illusion they occurred recently.