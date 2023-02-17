DAZN has announced that effective March 23, the monthly subscription price in the USA will be $24.99 a month or $224.99 a year. There is also an option to lock in $19.99 a month with a twelve month contract.
When the service started, it was $9.99 a month. Then the price was upped to $19.99 a month or $99 a year.
DAZN stated that the new pricing is “reflective of the steady increase in live sports and original content.”
The streaming service assures that long-term partnerships with Golden Boy and Matchroom mean that subscribers will get a boxing schedule of at least 50 top-tier fight nights annually as well as discounted PPV events and nonstop access to a multitude of other sporting events such as celebrity crossover boxing, MMA, women’s soccer, darts, pool and more.
DAZN seems more keen to increase coverage of all other types of sports. DAZN is also showing more and more lesser-known fighters, and then occasionally some top level fighters.
No longer adds up for me..
It makes sense. More fighter’s are being signed and now hopefully they put on more fight’s. Boxing is a brutal sport and the fighter’s also need their money so it makes sense to up the price. Nothing is free. Lara Vs Wood is a solid match… we will get more like this I expect.
Got to keep pace with real inflation. I will be cancelling DAZN before my subscription renews.
Now they can show more dart contests and hire more diversities. Personally I don’t care if they raise it to $10,000 a day.
Still a great channel with lots of fights, but this is getting to be a tough decision to keep it…
LOL @ anyone who pays for this garbage!!! It’s 2023 ALL sports are free if you know the right website. Only a sucker throws his money away to cable companies.
Too expensive already, and the content is decent at best. ESPN + is way more value for less money. DAZN wasting money on YouTube boxing, and putting best fights on PPV. I could be a CEO if my job was to just spend money. I will probably cancel after this weekend. No credible fights on the horizon.