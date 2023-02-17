February 17, 2023
Boxing News

DAZN raises subscription price

DAZN has announced that effective March 23, the monthly subscription price in the USA will be $24.99 a month or $224.99 a year. There is also an option to lock in $19.99 a month with a twelve month contract.

When the service started, it was $9.99 a month. Then the price was upped to $19.99 a month or $99 a year.

DAZN stated that the new pricing is “reflective of the steady increase in live sports and original content.”

The streaming service assures that long-term partnerships with Golden Boy and Matchroom mean that subscribers will get a boxing schedule of at least 50 top-tier fight nights annually as well as discounted PPV events and nonstop access to a multitude of other sporting events such as celebrity crossover boxing, MMA, women’s soccer, darts, pool and more.

Williams Jr. injured, out of Broner fight
Tank pleads guilty in hit-and-run case

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • DAZN seems more keen to increase coverage of all other types of sports. DAZN is also showing more and more lesser-known fighters, and then occasionally some top level fighters.

    Reply

  • It makes sense. More fighter’s are being signed and now hopefully they put on more fight’s. Boxing is a brutal sport and the fighter’s also need their money so it makes sense to up the price. Nothing is free. Lara Vs Wood is a solid match… we will get more like this I expect.

    Reply

  • Now they can show more dart contests and hire more diversities. Personally I don’t care if they raise it to $10,000 a day.

    Reply

  • LOL @ anyone who pays for this garbage!!! It’s 2023 ALL sports are free if you know the right website. Only a sucker throws his money away to cable companies.

    Reply

  • Too expensive already, and the content is decent at best. ESPN + is way more value for less money. DAZN wasting money on YouTube boxing, and putting best fights on PPV. I could be a CEO if my job was to just spend money. I will probably cancel after this weekend. No credible fights on the horizon.

    Reply
    • >