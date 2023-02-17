DAZN has announced that effective March 23, the monthly subscription price in the USA will be $24.99 a month or $224.99 a year. There is also an option to lock in $19.99 a month with a twelve month contract.

When the service started, it was $9.99 a month. Then the price was upped to $19.99 a month or $99 a year.

DAZN stated that the new pricing is “reflective of the steady increase in live sports and original content.”

The streaming service assures that long-term partnerships with Golden Boy and Matchroom mean that subscribers will get a boxing schedule of at least 50 top-tier fight nights annually as well as discounted PPV events and nonstop access to a multitude of other sporting events such as celebrity crossover boxing, MMA, women’s soccer, darts, pool and more.