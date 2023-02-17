WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis has pleaded guilty to four traffic offenses in his hit-and-run case.
Davis entered the pleas in a Baltimore courtroom on Thursday — over two years after he was accused of running a red light in his Lamborghini and striking another vehicle … before ultimately fleeing the area.
Davis pleaded guilty to one count of leaving the scene of an accident involving bodily injury, driving with a revoked license, running a red light, and failing to notify of property damage.
His sentencing hearing has been set for May 5.
Davis was initially hit with 14 charges in the case … after prosecutors said he was responsible for the Nov. 5, 2020 accident in Baltimore.
Officials said a woman in the car that Davis had hit was pregnant at the time of the wreck. They accused Davis of making eye contact with her after the crash, but never offering assistance before leaving.
Despite Thursday’s pleas, Davis is still facing other legal issues … he has another court hearing slated for later this month in Florida after he allegedly roughed up a woman during a heated Dec. 27 argument.
Even with all of the legal drama surrounding him … Davis is still expected to fight Ryan Garcia on April 15 in what would be considered one of the biggest boxing matches of the year.
Anyone think Tank Vs Garcia is gonna happen on April 15th???
If the fight goes down, Tank’s counter hooks will remind Garcia he wished the fight never happened. Tank TKO.
Too many blows to the head impairing the decision making process
Too much headache
Tank in 2! Thats 2 years behind bars and the Kingry fight is off!
Gutless pos coward.
This man is certainly a police magnet!
MAYWEATHER IS HIS TRAINER RIGHT?? SOUNDS LIKE HE’S TAKEN A PAGE RIGHT OUT OF FLOYD’S BOOK WHEN HE WAS YOUNGER.. THE ONLY REASON TANK DOESN’T FIGHT GARCIA IS IF HE GETS JAMMED UP BEFORE THEN
Seems like he’s even more a danger to society, than he is in the ring
Sooner or later Tanks demons catch up with himself and stab him in the back. Right now that seems to be the biggest threat to him and his family.