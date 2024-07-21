In a cruiserweight fight, former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr (54-6-1, 34 KOs) had to work hard to defeat Uriah Hall (1-1, 0 KOs). Chavez won by scores of 59-55, 59-55, 58-56. Chavez, 38, called out Jake Paul after the fight.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
– Embarrassed to admit I’m watching this card on the Fire Stick because there is nothing else on.
– How can a fighter be allowed to not wear a cup in a pro match?
– Chavez Jr continues to suck.
– Senior not in even in attendance.
– They should pay us to watch this garbage…..
Who didn’t have a proper cup?
– Hall never had a cup.
– Rosado and the other announcer said it a few times.
Completely unprofessional of the corner, fighter and commission. What a joke!
Did Chavez look really bad? I’m assuming he did. I didn’t even know he was fighting. Chavez was prematurely past his prime but at 38, he’s definitely well past his prime, coupled with his chaotic life outside the ring, he’s pretty much rendered himself useless as a fighter. Sounds like a perfect next opponent for Jake Paul!
Chavez,, Jr. would make more against Jake Paul than any other possible opponent.
– H20 Sylve, a lightweight prospect, just got stretched in the 6th Round, after dominating up to that point.
Is tonight the night jake paul fights? He would have knocked out tyson but whoever they put in front of him it’s goodnight irene !
“He would have knocked out tyson but whoever they put in front of him it’s goodnight irene !”
– It’s goodnight Wally in the real world…..
Are you serious did anyone besides me see the fight? Uriah record is 1-0-1and Chavez struggled for the win, Hell he should’ve fought the paperboy instead smh