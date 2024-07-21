Results from Tampa, Florida In a cruiserweight fight, former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr (54-6-1, 34 KOs) had to work hard to defeat Uriah Hall (1-1, 0 KOs). Chavez won by scores of 59-55, 59-55, 58-56. Chavez, 38, called out Jake Paul after the fight. Pauls shocks Heaney in rematch thriller Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

