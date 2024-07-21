Former 2-time world title challenger Francisco Fonseca (34-4-2, 28 KOs) of Nicaragua scored the biggest win of his career upsetting former world champion Jezreel Corrales (26-7-4, 10 KOs) of Panama. The event took place Saturday night at the Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Ayma, in San Juan de Tibas, Costa Rica. There were a lot of clinches early on in the fight but things ended abruptly in round 4. A very short hook by Fonseca connected to Corrales chin who dropped to the canvas. The referee ruled Corrales unfit to continue and waived the bout off at 2:51 of round 4. ESPN Knockout televised the event.
Yoka Valle fought in the main event and got a stoppage in a fight with three minute rounds.