By Boxing Bob Newman

It is with great sadness that Fightnews.com® reports on the untimely passing of former WBA bantamweight champion Richie Sandoval at 63.

Sandoval, of Pomona California, was a standout amateur star and landed a spot on the 1980 U.S. Olympic boxing team, which unfortunately, boycotted the Moscow games under the direction of then President Jimmy Carter, protesting the Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan.

Sandoval streaked through the professional ranks, climbing to the #2 spot in the WBA rankings. He won the WBA bantamweight title in stunning fashion with a 15th round TKO over long time champion Jeff Chandler in April 7, 1984. Chandler suffered a detached retina and never fought again.

Sandoval would make two successful defenses against Edgar Roman (W15) and Cardenio Ulloa (TKO8) before reeling off four straight non-title fights. He finally, succumbed to the WBA’s demand that he defend his title or be stripped.

On March 10th, 1986, on the Marvin Hagler vs. John Mubabi undercard, Sandoval stepped into the ring against power punching Gaby Canizales, older brother of future Hall of famer Orlando Canizales. Sandoval was severely weight drained and was systematically pummeled by the heavy handed Canizales, getting dropped five times in all for a frightful 7th round knockout.

Sandoval remained motionless as he slipped into unconsciousness on the canvas, an ambulance eventually whisking him off to the hospital where he underwent surgery to stop the hemorrhage on his brain.

Sandoval’s professional boxing career would end that night, with a mark of 29-1, 17 KOs.

Top Rank president Bob Arum promised Sandoval that he would have a job with the promotional company for the rest of his life, as long as Sandoval wanted it.

This writer would like to share a personal memory of a weekend spent with the former champ. Back in June of 2000, I was fortunate enough to be a guest of Top Rank for the Oscar De La Hoya vs Shane Mosley fight at the Staples Center in L.A. Richie, Top Rank matchmaker Brad Goodman and I roomed together at the Omni Hotel where almost everyone affiliated with the massive promotion was staying. During some down time in our room, I noticed Richie was wearing an LA Dodgers baseball cap. I commented that even though I hailed from Upstate New York, I was a lifelong Dodgers fan. Richie promptly took the cap off his head and handed it to me, saying, “Here, it’s yours now!” I tried to give it back, but he insisted. I never saw him again after that weekend, but 24 years later, I still have that hat, and have proudly worn it to two Dodgers games I attended in San Diego, L.A. winning both times.

Thank you Richie and rest in peace champ!