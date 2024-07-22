His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority in Saudi Arabia, today announced an official partnership between Riyadh Season and major US-based promoters Top Rank and Golden Boy.

Riyadh Season will sponsor 12 Top Rank events selected by the promoter during the remainder of this year and 2025. Golden Boy has a similar deal beginning with the August 10 WBC interim super welterweight title clash between Serhii Bohachuk and Vergil Ortiz Jr.

Over the past 12 months, Riyadh Season has established itself as a key player in boxing, having hosted a string of world-class and innovative cards, including the first undisputed heavyweight title fight of the 21st century between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury. It is now looking to expand its reach into the U.S. market on August 3 when Terence Crawford and Israil Madrimov go head-to-head for the WBA and WBO interim super welterweight titles at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.