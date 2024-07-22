WBC orders Conceição-Foster rematch The WBC has ordered an immediate rematch between WBC super featherweight champion Robson Conceição and former champion O’Shaquie Foster. Foster lost a controversial split decision against Conceição on July 6 in Newark, New Jersey. “The WBC Board of Governors has ruled to order a direct rematch between WBC super featherweight champion Robson Concenciao and former champion O’Shaquie Foster,” announced WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman. Riyadh Season announces deal with US promoters Like this: Like Loading...

