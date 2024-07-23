Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez (61-2-2, 39 KOs) is reportedly close to finalizing a deal to face unbeaten WBA #1, IBF #4, WBO #4, WBC #9 contender Edgar Berlanga (22-0, 17 KOs) next. According to ESPN, the fight is being planned for September 14 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
– Berlanga’s NYC fans are going to have to travel cross-country to attend.
– Because this will be another PPV event, I will be thanking my Amazon Fire Stick again………..
Livestream my friend also free
This is not a world class fight
Small Charlo, Munguia, and now Berlanga, not exactly a murderous row from Canelo as of late.
Really? How many pro boxers have you defeated. Berlanga is mandatory. Like it or not boxing is a very harsh and difficult sport where only the strong survive.
“Really? How many pro boxers have you defeated.”
– He’s allowed to have an opinion that is not based on how many pro boxers he has defeated.
– Read the fine print.
– Take care.
– Gary G.
Stupid comment mate, they all had or have to weigh in at super middleweight at weigh in time !!!!!
Canelo is 5’8 lol
HAHAHAHAHAHAHA….. Berlanga is a mediocre fighter.
NOBODY beats Canelo @ 168lbs. NOBODY!!
“NOBODY beats Canelo @ 168lbs. NOBODY!!”
– I got Clarissa Shields easy…..
Berlanga won’t win a round.
Canelo hasn’t had a knockout in a while, I think he might get it here. It’s the right time and right opponent. Berlangas chin is suspect and for some reason he reminds me of James Kirkland.
I think Berlanga is a little more durable than Kirkland. Like most punchers, Kirkland was never blessed with a strong chin, but towards the end of his career, a little breeze would have toppled him.
I think Berlanga will foul Canelo. He may get DQ’d. He seems to unravel when he gets resistance and he is going to get more then resistance in this one. That said if this comes off Hearn looks pretty good getting him there. Although there are a lot of factors that got him there. Beating top contenders just was not one of them! LOL!!!
Pan, you’re clearly on drugs and obsessed with Canelo; have a nice day.
Poor Canela terrified of Davod Benavidez ;lol
its not a real fight . its just a sparring session . its not the mexico vs puerto rico rivalry as they will try to sell it . $$ for the wba, canelo, berlanga
wheres Carlos to tell us this is a legit fight? and am i the only one who was demoted without reason?
Man, Canyellow is really going after the monsters of this division. Not very champion like.
Now this is some news I could use! Easy to get baited by the attractiveness of this fight, but we all know it will not be competitive. The best thing that will come out of this fight for Berlanga is maybe he’ll get a grip on where he actually stands at 168. Far from Canelo, that’s for sure. If he’s smart, he’ll use it as a learning experience, but if takes the loss the way he he’s taken setbacks in the past, he’ll stomp away pissed off and make excuses why he lost so badly.
I just hope canelo can extend this fight at least 8 rounds! He can baddly destroy berlanga in 2 rounds if he wants to but, I hope this sparring/beatdown fight last enough til’ I fall sleep! Its a smart move on canelo by taking this less than low risk/high gain fight as preparation for the crawford fight. This fight most likely be as brutal as the canelo vs james kirkland fight. I have to give berlanga some credit though, for taking such a career ending fight for a nice pay check! More powee to him!