Canelo-Berlanga in the works Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez (61-2-2, 39 KOs) is reportedly close to finalizing a deal to face unbeaten WBA #1, IBF #4, WBO #4, WBC #9 contender Edgar Berlanga (22-0, 17 KOs) next. According to ESPN, the fight is being planned for September 14 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Mr. Honda and Teiken Promotions WBC orders Conceição-Foster rematch

