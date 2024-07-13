After nine-and-a-half years away, 5X former world champion Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez fought again in his native Nicaragua. Chocolatito (52-4, 41 KOs) scored a tenth round TKO against former world title challenger Rober “El Huracan” Barrera (27-6, 17 KOs) on Friday night at the Alexis Arguello Arena in Managua. Now campaigning at bantamweight, the 37-year-old Chocolatito landed big shots at the end of every round. Barrera went down from a body shot at the end of round eight. Chocolatito dropped Barrera again in round nine, but Barrera somehow survived the round. In round ten, the referee finally stopped the fight. Time was :51. This was future Hall of Famer Gonzalez’ first fight since December 2022.

