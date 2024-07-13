July 12, 2024
Tokyo 2020 Olympic silver medalist Muslim Gadzhimagomedov (4-0, 3 KOs) scored a fourth round TKO over Zhaoxin Zhang (12-3-1, 7 KOs) to claim the vacant WBA bridgerweight title on Friday night in Serpukhov, Russia. Gadzhimagomedov pounded on Zhang until the bout was waved off by the referee. The title became vacant after former champion Evgeny Tishchenko tested positive for banned substances.

In the co-feature, Tokyo 2020 Olympian Albert Batyrgaziev (11-0, 8 KOs) stopped former champ Jono Carroll (24-3-1, 7 KOs) in round nine to claim the WBA interim super featherweight belt. Carroll down twice.

