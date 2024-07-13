All-action super featherweight Eduardo ‘Rocky’ Hernandez has penned a multi-fight promotional deal with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom. Hernandez (35-2 32 KOs) returned to winning ways in a trademark thriller in May in Aguascalientes with fellow Mexican Daniel Lugo, stopping Lugo in the seventh round of an all-out war. The 26-year-old agonizingly missed out on winning the WBC world title when he was stopped with just 22 seconds left by defending champion O’Shaquie Foster in October.

