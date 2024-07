Weights from Las Vegas Raymond Muratalla 134.1 vs. Tevin Farmer 134.7

(NABF & NABO lightweight titles) Ruben Villa 125.5 vs. Sulaiman Segawa 122.6

(WBC silver featherweight title) Charlie Sheehy 139.9 vs. Ricardo Quiroz 139.8

Art Barrera Jr. 145.4 vs. Javier Mayoral 145.7

Jonathan Lopez 130.9 vs. Leonardo Padilla 131.8

Albert Gonzalez 128.8 vs. Conrado Martinez 128.1

Israel Mercado 140.2 vs. Dondrell Haynes 139

Javier Zamarron 126.9 vs. Mikey Bracamontes 127.8 Venue: Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort, Las Vegas

Promoter: Top Rank

Ennis, Avanesyan make weight

