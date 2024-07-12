Jaron “Boots” Ennis 146.4 vs. David Avanesyan 147
(IBF welterweight title)
Skye Nicolson 125.6 vs. Dyana Vargas 125.6
(WBC female featherweight title)
Jalil Hackett 146.6 vs. Peter Dobson 146.4
Khalil Coe 174 vs. Kwame Ritter 173
Christopher “Pitufo” Diaz 131.4 vs. Derlyn Hernandez 131.4
Christian Carto 124.4 vs. Carlos Buitrago 125.8
Ismail Muhammad 144 vs. Frank Brown 144.2
Dennis Thompson 116.6 vs. Fernando Valdez 119.2
Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Promoter: Matchroom
TV: DAZN
– I will be there for this event in my hometown of South Philadelphia.
– Slight change in personnel; buddy can’t make it, 90-year-old dad doesn’t want to go, so I have to take the wife-stoppo.
– She has been to the fights with me several times over the many years, usually at one of the NJ casinos or Boardwalk Hall in AC NJ.
– Have to be on my best behavior now.
– First time at the Wells Fargo Center.
– Phillies game at the same time so traffic will be a real PITA.
– Will be in my seat for the first undercard bout.
– South Philly here I come !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Good for you Gary! Never been to Philly! My sister got a PHD at Temple though so she spent some time there. My wife has stepped in a couple of times when a buddy has pulled out of an event..it happens to the best of us!