Ennis, Avanesyan make weight Jaron “Boots” Ennis 146.4 vs. David Avanesyan 147

(IBF welterweight title) Skye Nicolson 125.6 vs. Dyana Vargas 125.6

(WBC female featherweight title) Jalil Hackett 146.6 vs. Peter Dobson 146.4

Khalil Coe 174 vs. Kwame Ritter 173

Christopher “Pitufo” Diaz 131.4 vs. Derlyn Hernandez 131.4

Christian Carto 124.4 vs. Carlos Buitrago 125.8

Ismail Muhammad 144 vs. Frank Brown 144.2

Dennis Thompson 116.6 vs. Fernando Valdez 119.2 Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Promoter: Matchroom

