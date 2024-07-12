WBO/IBF middleweight world champion Janibek Alimkhanuly was forced to withdraw from Saturday’s title defense against Andrei Mikhailovich at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas after being hospitalized Thursday evening due to dehydration.

“Janibek was cutting the final pounds last night when he fainted,” said Egis Klimas, Janibek’s manager. “We immediately took him to Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center, where he was put on an IV. While the scans showed no kidney damage, he was severely dehydrated and in no condition to fight.”

The 10-round lightweight showdown between undefeated contender Raymond Muratalla and former world champion Tevin Farmer has been elevated to the main event. Muratalla-Farmer and the rest of the undercard will stream live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+.