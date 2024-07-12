WBO/IBF middleweight world champion Janibek Alimkhanuly was forced to withdraw from Saturday’s title defense against Andrei Mikhailovich at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas after being hospitalized Thursday evening due to dehydration.
“Janibek was cutting the final pounds last night when he fainted,” said Egis Klimas, Janibek’s manager. “We immediately took him to Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center, where he was put on an IV. While the scans showed no kidney damage, he was severely dehydrated and in no condition to fight.”
The 10-round lightweight showdown between undefeated contender Raymond Muratalla and former world champion Tevin Farmer has been elevated to the main event. Muratalla-Farmer and the rest of the undercard will stream live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+.
Well I thought he was very big for the middleweight division. I bet he has to move up to 168 now. You can only safely dehydrate for so long and I’m surprised Benavidez hasn’t ran into similar problems.
They say those last two to three pounds are always the hardest. Hope he recovers quickly. Unless he miscalculated, he will probably have to move up.
One of my teammates back in the 90’s walked around about 150 and fought at 132 in the amateurs. He began urinating blood once trying to knock off those last couple of pounds.
—- Moving up while he’s still healthy the best option in an unforgiving sport.
Another decent option for Canelo at 168. Is stupid sacrifice a fighter for the live to a bogus belt
What a cowardly weight bully, trying to fight in a lower weight class so he can fight smaller guys. Now all the ticket-buying fans are ripped off! Back in my day we had same-day weigh-ins and Marvin Hagler would walk around between fights at 163. It was obvious at the press conference yesterday that Janibek was much bigger than 160. I was just about to buy my ticket, too, but so glad I didn’t!