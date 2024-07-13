Heavyweight Dave “White Rhino” Allen (23-6-2, 18 KOs) won a four round decision over Amine Boucetta (8-15, 0 KOs) on Saturday night at Skate Central in Sheffield, England. The referee scored it 40-36. Allen has been mentioned as a possible opponent for unbeaten Johnny Fisher.

In a Commonwealth super lightweight eliminator, Billy “The Kid” Pickles (16-1, 1 KO) survived a first round knockdown to defeat Keanen “The Wolf” Wainwright (11-4, 6 KOs) by ten round unanimous decision. Scores were 96-94, 97-93, 97-93.

Cruiserweight Anees “Braveheart” Taj (8-5, 5 KOs) outpointed Ryan “The Problem” Labourn (0-16-2, 0 KOs) over six rounds by a score of 60-54.