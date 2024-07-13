Heavyweight Dave “White Rhino” Allen (23-6-2, 18 KOs) won a four round decision over Amine Boucetta (8-15, 0 KOs) on Saturday night at Skate Central in Sheffield, England. The referee scored it 40-36. Allen has been mentioned as a possible opponent for unbeaten Johnny Fisher.
In a Commonwealth super lightweight eliminator, Billy “The Kid” Pickles (16-1, 1 KO) survived a first round knockdown to defeat Keanen “The Wolf” Wainwright (11-4, 6 KOs) by ten round unanimous decision. Scores were 96-94, 97-93, 97-93.
Cruiserweight Anees “Braveheart” Taj (8-5, 5 KOs) outpointed Ryan “The Problem” Labourn (0-16-2, 0 KOs) over six rounds by a score of 60-54.
After the fight, Allen admitted that he’d have no business in with Fisher right now and needed to be more active. Maybe down the line that can be an interesting fight but hopefully not next.